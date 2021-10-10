The Czech President was admitted to the hospital the day after the elections.

Following a general election in which the billionaire populist was barely beaten by a centre-right alliance, Czech President Milos Zeman was brought to a Prague hospital on Sunday, immediately after meeting Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

A day after his ANO party lost to the Together coalition, which stated it was ready to create a majority government with another grouping, Babis met with Zeman, a long-time political buddy.

However, Zeman had previously stated that following the election, he would appoint the leader of a party, not an alliance, implying that Babis would get the first crack at forming a viable cabinet.

Tomas Lebeda, an analyst at Palacky University in the eastern Czech city of Olomouc, told AFP: “I can’t see many reasons why he would do something other.”

Following the talks at Zeman’s home outside Prague, the president, who, according to local media and politicians, has been suffering from liver difficulties, was admitted to Prague’s Military University Hospital.

“I can confirm this information,” Jitka Zinke, a hospital spokeswoman, told AFP, adding that Zeman’s doctor would react later on Sunday.

Because of his ill health, the president voted at home, less than a month after spending eight nights in a military hospital.

For weeks, Zeman’s staff has kept his illness a secret, providing no specifics.

Together, a coalition of right-wing Civic Democrats, centrist TOP 09, and centrist Christian Democrats, received 27.79 percent of the vote, while Babis’ ANO received 27.12 percent.

Together with another grouping consisting of the anti-establishment Pirate Party and the centrist Mayors and Independents, the coalition would have a majority of 108 MPs in the 200-seat parliament.

On Saturday, Together leader Petr Fiala stated that the two alliances would only discuss about forming a government with each other and that Zeman should appoint him to do so.

“It appears that both democratic coalitions will be able to get a legislative majority, which means Babis will most likely be forced to resign,” Otto Eibl, chairman of the political science department at Masaryk University in Brno, said.

“He may review the issue and arrive at a different judgment,” Lebeda said, considering Zeman’s health problems. “But I wouldn’t bank much on it right now.”

The far-right, anti-Muslim Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) movement, led by Tokyo-born entrepreneur Tomio Okamura, will be joined in parliament by the two coalitions and ANO.

Babis is currently the leader of a minority administration with the left-wing Social Democrats, which was previously unspoken.