The Cuban government has put a stop to any further protests.

Cuba’s administration turned down a request from the opposition to hold a rally on November 15, stating that the organizers are sponsored by the US and intend to overthrow the government.

The planned protests would follow huge anti-government protests that erupted in more than 50 Cuban locales on July 11.

The government stated on the official Cubadebate website that “the promoters and their public spokespeople, some of whom have relations with subversive organizations or agencies supported by the American government, have the clear purpose of promoting a change in Cuba’s democratic system.”

Protests were planned in six of the island’s 15 regions as a call for change and an end to violence.

The communist administration, on the other hand, said the reasons were illegitimate and a “provocation,” adding that the current socialist system is “irrevocable” under the new constitution approved in 2019.

Article 56 of the new constitution safeguards the freedom to meet, demonstrate, and associate for lawful and peaceful purposes, according to the protest appeal posted on social media.

In response, the government stated, “Even though that is a constitutional right, it cannot be exercised at the expense of other rights.”

Yunior Garcia, the organizer of the planned Havana demonstration, slammed the government’s grounds for turning down the petitions.

“Whatever the Cubans do, they always attribute the idea to the United States. It’s as if we don’t think, as if we Cubans lack intelligence “he stated

“Of course, every rational Cuban wants change for the better; they desire democracy, growth, and freedom in their country.”

The outpouring on the streets in July, according to State Department spokesman Ned Price in Washington, “was not about the United States.”

“All of this reminds us that it is a Cuban people who are suffering terribly in their fight for freedom, for dignity,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

“We demand that the Cuban people’s fundamental liberties and rights be respected by the Havana administration.”

The opposition demonstration was originally scheduled for November 20, but it was postponed after the government designated November 20 to be “National Defense Day,” with two days of military drills before it.

“We couldn’t be irresponsible; we didn’t want any violence; we didn’t want Cubans fighting each other; and we couldn’t throw demonstrators into a street battle with an army that could retaliate with violence,” Garcia explained.

The government’s repression. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.