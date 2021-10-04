The Cross-Border Hotline Between North and South Korea Has Been Restored.

Cross-border contacts have been resumed between North and South Korea, with officials exchanging their first phone call since they were suspended in August.

Pyongyang raised international worry with a series of missile launches over the course of a few weeks, causing the United Nations Security Council to convene an emergency meeting.

In late July, the two Koreas announced the resumption of cross-border communications, which had been cut off more than a year before, but the truce was short-lived, as North Korea ceased answering calls just two weeks later.

On Monday morning, officials from the two rivals conducted their first phone call since August, according to Seoul’s unification ministry.

Cross-border military communications have also begun, according to the South’s defense ministry.

“The administration evaluates that a basis for rebuilding inter-Korean ties has been given with the repair of the South-North communication line,” the unification ministry said in a statement.

“The government expects to quickly resume conversation and initiate practical negotiations aimed at restoring inter-Korean relations,” according to the statement.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “stated the goal of reconnecting the cut-off north-south communication lines” earlier Monday, according to North Korea’s official news agency, KCNA.

According to the article, the action was made in order to achieve “long-term peace” on the Korean peninsula.

However, an analyst dismissed Monday’s reinstatement as a “symbolic” move, citing North Korea’s recent missile launches as evidence.

“Even if this leads to talks, we may enter a new era where North Korea engages in dialogue while simultaneously carrying out provocations,” said Park Won-gon, an Ewha Womans University professor of North Korean Studies.

In June of last year, North Korea cut off all official military and political communication ties due to activists crossing the border with anti-Pyongyang leaflets.

On July 27 of this year, the two parties announced that all lines had been restored.

Their announcement, which came on the anniversary of the Korean War’s end, was the first positive step forward after a series of summits between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in 2018 failed to yield any meaningful results.

They also stated at the time that Kim and Moon had exchanged a series of letters since April in which they agreed that re-establishing hotlines would be a good first step in restarting relations between the two enemies, who are still formally at war despite the end of their 1950-53 combat.

However, the cross-border contact only lasted two weeks until the North abandoned it.