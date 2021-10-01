The Creepy Giant Doll from the ‘Squid Game’ Is Real and Can Be Found in a Rural Korean Museum.

One character in particular has stood out for many fans of Squid Game, which has swiftly become one of Netflix’s most popular programs.

The eerie mechanical doll that appears in the first episode and eventually introduces the players to the games’ slaughter has become a crucial aspect of the show’s marketing.

What fans may not realize is that the doll is real, and that it was on exhibit for a brief amount of time for tourists to observe.

The doll is housed in Macha Land, a horse-and-carriage “museum experience village” in Jincheon County, three hours north of Seoul.

Despite having a missing hand, the doll was prominently displayed at the museum’s entrance, according to pictures shared online by fans of the event.

The museum, on the other hand, informed visitors on its website on September 27 that the doll was no longer on display.

According to the Korean daily newspaper Hankook Ilbo, the doll’s manufacturer, who manufactured it particularly for Squid Games, decided to keep it after filming.

