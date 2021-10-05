The creators of the “Squid Game” have installed a “Murdering Doll” outside a shopping mall to catch jaywalkers.

According to several reports, Netflix has erected a copy of the “murdering doll” from the blockbuster series Squid Game at a shopping center in the Philippines. The doll, however, can do more than just promote the performance; it can also catch jaywalkers.

According to Hypebeast, the 10-foot replica was put outside of the Robinsons Galleria Ortigas Mall in Manila last month. The doll’s presence is both exhilarating and unsettling to viewers of the program.

Squid Game is a dramatized South Korean TV show in which hundreds of debt-ridden competitors are brought together to play children’s games in the hopes of winning a large cash reward.

The players play “Red Light Green Light” in the first episode, which is overseen by the huge doll. Those who move when the light goes red are “eliminated” from the game, according to the doll. However, it is swiftly revealed that “eliminated” players are shot and killed right there on the spot.

The retail mall replica, like the doll it was modeled after, can sense motion, but it will not harm passers-by. The replica, according to TechRadar, keeps an eye on a nearby crosswalk. The doll’s eyes will light up and her head will spin to face the jaywalker if a pedestrian crosses the street when the signal is red.

Visitors posing for selfies with the doll as its head swings in footage recorded outside the mall.

Vanessa Isaac Perez (@viprawr) shared a TikTok video with approximately 140 million views showing a group of people playing a real-life game of “Red Light Green Light” using a doll. The doll’s head turns to face them when the gang comes to a halt, and its eyes flame crimson.

“Not todayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

Another responded, “That’s dangerous, but I want to do it.”

“I need this in my house!” remarked DJ Kuya Magik.

According to Fortune, Squid Game is on course to become Netflix’s most-watched series ever, according to co-CEO Ted Sarandos. The series is anticipated to be seen by more than 82 million Netflix customers globally in the first 28 days of its release, according to the outlet.

Bridgerton currently retains the distinction of most-watched show on the platform. According to NBC News, 82 million subscribers watched for at least two minutes. This is a condensed version of the information.