The Covid Pass will require a boost for France’s over-65s, according to Macron.

President Emmanuel Macron announced Tuesday that anyone over 65 in France will need to provide confirmation of a Covid-19 booster shot in order to eat in restaurants, attend cultural events, or travel by train.

Since August, the pass has been a regular part of many people’s lives in France, with a full course of vaccinations generating a QR code that is displayed at the entrance to gain admittance to places.

“You (over-65s) will need to give proof of a booster injection to renew the validity of your health pass starting December 15,” Macron said in a speech to the country, warning that Covid-19 infection rates in France are rising again.

Following Macron’s address, the education ministry declared that masks will once again be required for all kids in elementary schools starting next Monday.

The new rule for over-65s would tighten what is already one of Europe’s tightest such regimes. Protests erupted in France when the measures were first implemented this summer, but they have now subsided.

“We are not done with the pandemic,” Macron said, adding that while France is now in a better situation than Germany or the United Kingdom, infection rates have increased by 40% in the last week.

“All the research demonstrate” that “immunity drops and so the probability of obtaining a dangerous form (of Covid) increases” six months after receiving the vaccine, according to Macron.

“An additional vaccine shot is the cure to this decline in immunity,” he stated.

Macron also asked the six million people in France who are eligible for the vaccine but have yet to receive their first dose to come forward and get the shot.

“This is a call to action — get vaccinated,” he stated.

Macron stated that more than 80% of those in intensive care in France with Covid were over the age of 50, and that the government would initiate a booster shot campaign for those aged 50 to 64 in December.

The booster campaign for the over 65s, he said, needed to be “expedited.”

Even though he has yet to register his candidacy, the president appears eager to make a successful war against coronavirus one of his primary claims in the April presidential elections, where he is anticipated to run for a second term.

Many observers predicted that the Covid pass plan would face severe opposition in the summer, yet the tactic helped compel a considerable increase in vaccine uptake.

