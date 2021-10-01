The couple moved their wedding to the US-Canada border so that the bride’s 96-year-old grandmother could attend.

Canadian visitors have been unable to enter the United States since March 2020, resulting in the separation of loved ones and family members throughout the pandemic. When COVID-19 travel limitations created a hole in her wedding plans, one lady took matters into her own hands.

The presence of Karen Mahoney’s 96-year-old grandmother at the wedding was vital to the ceremony for the New York state resident.

“She’s my only living grandparent, the only grandparent I’ve ever known, so having her there to see the happiest day of my life was extremely significant to me,” Mahoney told CNN.

Mahoney’s grandmother, along with the rest of their family, resides close across the Canadian border.

Travel restrictions have been imposed around the world as the pandemic has progressed, frequently with little warning, making international events difficult to arrange for. For example, limitations on passengers entering the United States via land crossings have been imposed until at least October 21.

Mahoney’s fully-vaccinated family could fly from Canada to the United States, but the relocation seemed too perilous due to her grandmother’s age.

As the couple’s September 25 wedding date approached, it became evident that the 96-year-old would be unable to attend because the countries’ borders remained blocked.

Mahoney and her now-husband Brian Ray, on the other hand, were ready to be married as soon as possible after meeting in 1985 when Ray taught Mahoney how to ski. Before reuniting romantically, the two remained friends for decades. So, in order to avoid postponing the wedding, they found a plan with the assistance of a buddy who works as a border patrol agent.

According to CBS News, Mahoney was off-duty at the time and “informed the other agents on duty know what was going to happen.” “He made sure it would go on without a hitch.” c

Ray, Mahoney, and the other American inhabitants were on one side of the border, and their Canadian counterparts on the other, for the improvised wedding ceremony. Mahoney and her grandma were able to enjoy a meaningful embrace despite not being allowed to cross sides.

Mahoney described her grandmother as “very thrilled” in an interview with CBS News. “I’ve seen her before. This is a condensed version of the information.