The Country’s First 7-Eleven Will Be Opened By An Indian Billionaire.

The country’s first 7-Eleven convenience shop is slated to open in Mumbai on Saturday, according to an Indian millionaire.

Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, announced the agreement through his company Reliance Retail, which has a net value of $99.1 billion. He also stated that India’s 7-Eleven will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and will provide tailored drinks and snacks to reflect the country’s dietary tastes.

Reliance Retail said in a statement that store openings will commence in the Greater Mumbai area and “will be followed by a rapid rollout in major neighborhoods and commercial areas.”

According to Reuters, this is Ambani’s latest endeavor to develop Reliance Industries’ retail division in order to better compete with Amazon and Walmart in India’s trillion-dollar retail market.

Reliance’s equities (RELIANCE.NS) were trading at $2,671.25 at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, up $98.85, or 3.84 percent.

7-Eleven has opened its fourteenth overseas franchise in India, joining facilities in Australia, China, Denmark, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Norway, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, Taiwan, and Thailand.