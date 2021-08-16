The Coronavirus Curfew has been implemented in Australia’s second-largest city.

Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, was placed under a coronavirus curfew on Monday, with residents confined to their homes overnight as authorities attempt to contain a Delta variant epidemic.

From Monday evening, more than five million Melbourne residents will be unable to leave their homes between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., as vital workers will require licenses to be on the streets.

Melbourne had reached a “tipping point” in its newest epidemic, according to Victoria state premier Dan Andrews, who said the decision came after a series of street parties, pub crawls, and private gatherings over the weekend.

“We’ve seen a lot of people break these guidelines, not doing what they should, and making extremely bad decisions,” he said.

Andrews also stated that the city’s stay-at-home rules will be extended until September 2, citing the need to avoid a repeat of Sydney’s destiny, “where it has essentially gotten away from them.”

More than eight million people in New South Wales are on lockdown, including residents in Sydney, who have been subjected to the restrictions for nearly two months.

Since the outbreak began in mid-June, more than 8,200 cases have been reported in Australia’s most populous state, with 56 deaths in a community with low vaccination rates.

On Monday, a man tested positive for HIV, prompting a three-day lockdown in Darwin, Australia’s northernmost city. About 150,000 people were advised to restrict non-essential movements for three days.

Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner said, “We have made the choice to lock down quickly because of what we don’t know.”

“There is a very real possibility that this infection has spread to others.”

Canberra, Australia’s capital, will also be closed until September 2 as health officials deal with a minor but developing outbreak there.

Despite rigorous border closures and other measures, Australia’s early pandemic reaction has failed to contain the highly transmissible Delta form.

Many individuals have grown tired of limitations as officials pursue a more elusive “Covid zero” status until immunization rates reach 70 percent or greater in some places.

Following a slow start, statewide vaccination efforts have picked up in recent weeks, with a quarter of Australians now fully immunize and supplies starting to ramp up.

In a population of 25 million people, Australia has recorded more than 39,000 cases of Covid-19 and 966 deaths.