The convicted killer of Meredith Kercher has been released from prison in Italy.

On Tuesday, Rudy Guede, the only person definitively convicted in the murder of Meredith Kercher, a 21-year-old British student, was released from prison in Italy.

In 2008, Guede, 35, was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Guede’s DNA was discovered at the crime scene in a Perugia apartment. He has maintained his innocence throughout the process.

Knox’s and her former Italian boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito’s convictions were reversed in 2015.

Knox was initially sentenced to 26 years in prison by an Italian court. During the court proceedings, she had spent over four years in jail.

Kercher was allegedly slain after refusing to participate in a drug-fueled sex game, according to prosecutors.

The case received attention from throughout the country and beyond the world. Many people have pointed out problems in Italy’s judicial system.

Knox discussed how the case is affecting her and her newborn daughter in an interview with the London Times, which was also published Tuesday. Knox’s persona has sparked a lot of debate, and many people have already formed an opinion about her.

“People worry more about the controversy than the facts,” Knox stated in the interview. “People want to put me down because I’m alive and Meredith is dead.” She also compared her situation to that of Monica Lewinsky, a private figure who was the focus of public attention. “I want her to exist in a world that is more kinder to her than it was to me… and I’m trying to figure out how I can play a role in that,” Knox says of her kid.