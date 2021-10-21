The Congress of El Salvador has voted to keep the total abortion ban in place.

El Salvador’s Congress decided on Wednesday to uphold the country’s total prohibition on abortion, deciding that even in exceptional cases, terminations are prohibited.

In all situations, Salvadoran law forbids the procedure, which is punishable by up to eight years in prison.

Some abortions, even involuntary ones, are classified by prosecutors and courts as “aggravated homicide,” punishable by up to 50 years in jail.

After the vote, Rebeca Santos, a congressman for the ruling New Ideas party, declared, “We have legislated in support of safeguarding life from conception.”

Dina Argueta of the opposition Congress, on the other hand, lambasted the “lack of desire in granting women a right.”

“Not considering abortion on specific reasons is a violation of human rights,” Argueta argued, “since they are obliged to accept situations that frequently risk their lives.”

The vote was on a petition filed by women’s rights organizations in September, asking for exceptions to the abortion ban.

The proposed modifications would have permitted abortions to save the mother’s life, if the fetus had a life-threatening abnormality, and if the pregnancy was “the outcome of sexual abuse.”

However, the appeal was unanimously rejected by Congress on Wednesday.

Human rights organizations have urged for an end to the absolute ban on abortion, which has resulted in the incarceration of women and girls, even after stillbirths and miscarriages.