The Congolese Dance has been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The Congolese rumba dance was added to the United Nations’ cultural body UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list on Tuesday, generating joy in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Congo-Brazzaville.

The two countries’ joint application to add rumba to UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity was approved during a UNESCO meeting, joining Cuban rumba, the Central African Republic’s polyphonic pygmy music, and Burundi’s drums.

As citizens from both countries celebrated on social media, DRC President Felix Tshisekedi welcomed the news “with delight and enthusiasm.”

Tshisekedi remarked on Twitter, “This cultural pearl unique to the two Congos is recognized for its universal significance.”

“Rumba is who we are! Its international acclaim is both a source of pride and a valuable asset “Catherine Furaha, the DRC’s cultural minister, acknowledged as much.

The origins of rumba may be traced back to the old central African kingdom of Kongo, where people performed a dance known as “Nkumba.”

The word navel comes from the fact that the performances involved a man and a woman dancing with their navels opposite each other.

Through the slave trade, Africans took their music and culture over the Atlantic, giving birth to jazz in North America and rumba in South America.

Traders later took the music back to Africa via recordings and, more recently, guitars.

According to Andre Yoka Lye, a director of the DRC’s national arts institute in Kinshasa, the modern version of rumba is 100 years old and represents cities and bars.

Rumba is “present in all spheres of national life” and has been marked by the political history of the two Congos before and after independence, he noted.

Its flashy “sape” dress code taps with nostalgia, cultural exchange, resistance, resilience, and the sharing of pleasure, according to Lye.

In anticipation of the news, DRC government spokesman Patrick Muyaya tweeted last week, “These gems from Congo and exported throughout the world are part of our pride.”

Rumba celebrities are sometimes controversial or embroiled in scandals.

On Monday, a French court found Koffi Olomide, a well-known DRC performer, guilty of detaining four of his former dancers during tours against their will.

However, residents of both nations claim that the dance goes on, and that its inclusion on the UNESCO list will help it get greater recognition, especially among Congolese.

“It is our shared responsibility to promote rumba,” said Muyaya, the DRC’s communications minister.

“We are the rumba country; what will we do with it?” he wondered.