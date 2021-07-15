The condition of Bolsonaro is ‘evolving satisfactorily,’ according to the hospital.

According to the hospital where he is receiving treatment for a blocked bowel, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro was making satisfactory progress on Thursday.

Bolsonaro, the far-right leader, was transported to a military hospital in Brasilia on Wednesday after suffering from hiccups and abdomen pain for about ten days.

The 66-year-old was then flown to the Vila Nova Star private hospital in Sao Paulo by a Brazilian Air Force plane for more tests to determine whether he needed surgery.

On Wednesday, the hospital chose to start with a “conservative clinical treatment.”

Bolsonaro remained in its custody, it said in a statement on Thursday, and was “developing satisfactorily.”

“The treatment plan that was previously developed is still in effect. The president will not be discharged, according to the hospital.

The president has no plans to operate, but if the hospital changes its mind, it will be his eighth surgery since being stabbed in the abdomen on the campaign trail in 2018.

In a video sent to Telegram, his congressman son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, stated that physicians had extracted “close to one liter (a quarter gallon) of liquid” from the president’s stomach caused by the obstruction, greatly reducing the agony.

Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, another son, claimed that his father was “intubated as a precaution” when he was rushed to the hospital in Brasilia.

Bolsonaro’s hospitalization came at a bad time for him, as his disapproval rating hit an all-time high last week.

The Senate has also opened an investigation into his handling of the pandemic, whose seriousness he frequently minimized and which has claimed the lives of nearly 540,000 Brazilians. On Wednesday, the probe was extended for another 90 days.

Bolsonaro is also being probed by the public prosecutor for allegedly neglecting to act on an embezzlement tip involving coronavirus vaccine purchases after contracting Covid-19 last year.

The opposition is seeking for Bolsonaro’s impeachment to be initiated by the president of the chamber of deputies.