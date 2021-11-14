The Colombian volcano that wiped out a town is erupting again.

On the 36th anniversary of the disastrous eruption that devastated an entire town in Colombia and killed 25,000 people, a volcano erupted with ash and gas.

The Colombian Geological Service said that the Nevado del Ruiz volcano began to demonstrate “notable” activity on Saturday.

The Nevado del Ruiz in western Colombia is one of numerous volcanoes on the Ring of Fire, a ring of active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes that circles the Pacific basin.

This one began to rumble in late 1985, following decades of dormancy.

And on November 13, it erupted, releasing so much heat that the snow atop the mountain was melted.