The collapse of the Turkish lira has wreaked havoc in northern Syria.

Mohammed al-Debek, a schoolteacher in northern Syria, is on strike because the value of his wage has been lowered by two-thirds due to currency devaluation in neighboring Turkey.

His hometown of Al-Bab is located in a war-torn region of Syria that has become a de facto Turkish protectorate in recent years.

Because the Turkish lira is now the dominant currency in the region, its recent depreciation has exacerbated the suffering of the locals.

“My wage was about 160 dollars in 2017, but it’s only worth 50 dollars today,” the 33-year-old told AFP outside his school’s washed-out yellow walls.

“It’s just about enough to cover the rent.”

Not only does Ankara have military authority over the border region, but most of the products on the market and even the mobile phone operator are Turkish.

Last year, areas of northern Syria controlled by Turkish-backed rebel factions used the lira as their primary currency, replacing the heavily devalued Syrian pound.

Debek’s purchasing power, like that of everyone else in the region, has collapsed as the lira has lost 45 percent of its value versus the dollar this year alone.

“I was obliged to hunt for a second job after school after the lira collapsed,” he claimed.

His new afternoon work in a bookstore pays him an extra $40, but he’s still short of the $200 he claims he needs to get by.

Turkey controls numerous areas in northern Syria and has made significant investments in education, health, and other sectors to cement its position in the region.

The region’s economic fate is intrinsically linked to Turkey’s, and the lira’s dramatic depreciation in recent weeks has added to the agony of a people already wounded by conflict.

According to a recent UN report on the humanitarian situation, “97% of the population, even those in employment, are living in extreme poverty.”

Inflation is growing at the same rate as in Turkey, with basic foods like bread selling at record costs and purchasing power at an all-time low.

Locals claim that when the price of a bag of flatbread stops growing, the amount of bread within decreases.

Consumption has slowed, according to Ahmed Abu Obeida, an official with the region’s chamber of commerce who also owns a company that imports food from Turkey.

"The demand for essential materials has fallen, and most residents cannot afford to buy basic necessities."