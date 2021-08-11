The Coast Guards of the United States and Taiwan will conduct their first joint drills at sea, according to a report.

After vessel-tracking data revealed a fleet of ships going into the Pacific in what sources suggested were preparations for an upcoming joint exercise, Taiwan denied taking part in drills with the US Coast Guard on Tuesday, but said it “does not rule out” possible collaboration.

The de facto U.S. embassy in Taipei, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), acknowledged on Wednesday that the inaugural meeting of the U.S.-Taiwan Coast Guard Working Group (CGWG)—a treaty signed in March to strengthen maritime cooperation between the two countries—had taken place.

The interaction took place online, according to Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry, and regular talks will be held in the future.

Neither of them responded to rumors that a first-ever cooperative naval drill was planned for the “near future,” according to the Taipei Liberty Times.

It’s unclear if they’re connected to the ongoing INDOPACOM-led “Large Scale Global Exercise 21,” which runs until August 27.

The publication stated on Tuesday that Taiwan’s heavy patrol ship Chiayi, accompanied by coast guard boats Taitung, Anping, and a small patrol boat, conducted training drills 28 nautical miles off the eastern port of Hualien.

According to vessel tracker MarineTraffic, which uses ship data provided to the automatic identification system, the fleet returned to the same place early on Wednesday (AIS).

The island’s Coast Guard Administration denied any American warships were involved, despite speculation that the Taiwanese ships had exercised with their American counterparts on Tuesday.

According to a statement on its website, the US-Taiwan CGWG collaborates in areas like search and rescue and combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

The government added that it “does not rule out any future form of interaction or cooperation,” but that the specifics of the coast guard accord would not be revealed without both parties’ consent.

