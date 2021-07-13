The Coast Guard warns Florida Cubans against returning to the island to help protesters because it is “dangerous.”

In a message posted on social media, the US Coast Guard in Miami urged Cuban Americans living in Florida against making the “dangerous” trip back to Cuba to help the street protestors.

“As a humanitarian organization with a core mission of protecting lives at sea, we echo the message of many US leaders in support of the Cuban people exercising their fundamental right to freedom of expression and assembly, but we also remind anyone considering a migrant voyage not to take to the sea,” according to the statement.

“The passage is risky and harsh, since nearly 20 people have unfortunately died as a result of these dangerous voyages in recent weeks.”

Many Cuban Americans have expressed their intention to travel to Cuba to help the protestors, and have asked for help and boats from Miami residents to make the trek.

The Coast Guard seems unlikely to provide permission to anybody wishing to travel to Cuba, repeating a warning at the end of its message to those contemplating a journey to the island: “Please don’t take to the sea.”

South Florida boasts the country’s largest Cuban American population.

According to the Miami Herald, Cuban social media icons said Monday that they will take the 10-hour boat voyage to Cuba to offer support after unusual public protests erupted over the weekend.

The influencers promised to bring relief — as well as guns — and asked Miami residents to offer up their boats.

People brought cases of bottled water, flashlights, and boxes of canned Chef Boyardee pasta to a gathering Monday night at Pelican Harbor Marina near Miami’s North Bay Village, according to the newspaper.

“We’ll take anything we can to Cuba, including water, food, and medication. “Anything we can do to help is a good thing,” said organizer Dennis Suayero to WSVN.

On a rainy Monday night, the group didn’t get very far.

The Coast Guard halted organizer Santiago Rivera’s party from crossing the Straits because of “firearms problems,” according to a message posted on his Instagram account early Tuesday. He assured that they would try to depart again on Wednesday morning, “with the approval of the authorities in this country.”

According to the Coast Guard statement, such approval would not be granted. This is a condensed version of the information.