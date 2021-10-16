The Clothes of Gabriel Garcia Marquez Will Be For Sale In Mexico.

Take note, literature and fashion fans: the family of Nobel Laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez announced Friday that 400 articles of apparel and accessories from the Nobel Laureate’s wardrobe will go on sale in Mexico next week.

The event, dubbed “The Wardrobe of Garcia Marquez,” will commemorate the opening of a cultural institution in Marquez’ home in southern Mexico, where the author of “One Hundred Years of Solitude” spent many years living and writing.

Marquez’ granddaughter Emilia Garcia Elizondo, who will lead the upcoming cultural center, chose the objects that will be sold.

“Gabo,” as Marquez was known, “had favorite tailors and favored designers,” according to Garcia Elizondo.

“Small relics of his life as a writer: a jacket with a marker in a pocket, which he used to autograph his books, or even an ink smear,” she continued.

The collection also includes the writer’s signature tweed jackets. Items belonging to his wife, Mercedes Barcha, will be on exhibit but not for sale, including the gown she wore when her husband was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1982.

The sale will begin on October 20 and earnings will go to an organization that assists youngsters from indigenous areas in southern Mexico.

Marquez, the master of magical realism, died on April 17, 2014, at the age of 87, in Mexico City, where he had spent much of his life. On August 15, 2020, his wife died at the same age.