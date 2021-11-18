The cleaner of Israel’s Defense Minister has been charged with spying for Iran.

On Thursday, a guy working at the residence of Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz was accused with attempting to spy for the Black Shadow hackers, who are allegedly linked to Iran.

Omri Goren Gorochovsky, a 37-year-old inhabitant of the central city of Lod, was arrested on November 4, according to an indictment presented by Israel’s justice ministry.

According to Gorochovsky’s arrest warrant, he had a long criminal background, including five convictions and prison time for crimes including bank robbery, raising questions about how he was hired to work in the home of one of Israel’s top security officials.

The Shin Bet domestic security agency said in a second statement that Gorochovsky never had access to “classified materials” and hence was unable to successfully reveal state secrets.

According to the indictment, Gorochovsky and his companion worked as cleaners in Gantz’s home in Rosh Haayin, near Tel Aviv.

The Black Shadow hackers claimed responsibility for a cyberattack against an Israeli internet service provider late last month, which drew widespread media attention.

Black Shadow is defined as “associated with Iran” in Gorochovsky’s charge sheet.

On or around October 31, Gorochovsky allegedly contacted Black Shadow over Telegram with an offer to pass information from Gantz’s residence in the aftermath of the high-profile cyberattack.

The suspect “identified himself as someone working at the residence of the Israeli minister of defense, and underlined his ability to aid the group in different ways,” Israel claims, using a phony name.

According to the charge sheet, Gorochovsky promised a Black Shadow representative that he would provide information via malware that he proposed implanting on a USB drive for a “monetary sum.”

According to the accusation, Gorochovsky submitted images of numerous items in the minister’s home to verify his veracity.

Gantz’s work desk, a package with an IP address on a sticker, mementos from Gantz’s prior capacity as Israel’s military forces chief of staff, family photos, and a property tax payment receipt were among the items found.

The espionage plot was immediately halted, according to the Shin Bet, with Gorochovsky captured just days after contacting Black Shadow.

Multiple attacks on Israel’s internet infrastructure have been blamed on the hacking organization, which has denied any ties to Israel’s old adversary Iran.

In the most recent example, it hacked into the database of Israel’s largest LGBTQ dating service and exposed sensitive personal information, including HIV status, for up to a million users.

The group also broke into an Israeli insurance firm, stealing a large amount of data and exposing it when it was discovered.