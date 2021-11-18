The cleaner of Israel’s Defense Minister has been charged with attempting to spy for Iran.

A housekeeper at Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s residence was accused on Thursday with attempting to spy for the Black Shadow hacker outfit, which is allegedly linked to Iran.

Omri Goren Gorochovsky, a 37-year-old inhabitant of the central city of Lod, was arrested on November 4, according to an indictment presented by Israel’s justice ministry.

According to an arrest request for Gorochovsky, he has a long criminal background, including five convictions and prison time for crimes such as bank robbery, raising questions about how he was hired to work in the house of one of Israel’s top security officials.

The Shin Bet domestic security agency said in a second statement that Gorochovsky had never gotten access to “classified materials” and hence had never effectively shared state secrets.

According to the indictment, Gorochovsky and his companion worked as cleaners in Gantz’s home in Rosh Haayin, near Tel Aviv.

The Black Shadow hackers claimed responsibility for a cyberattack against an Israeli internet service provider late last month, which drew widespread media attention.

Black Shadow is defined as “associated with Iran” in Gorochovsky’s charge sheet.

On or around October 31, Gorochovsky allegedly contacted Black Shadow over Telegram with a promise to pass on information from Gantz’s residence in the aftermath of the high-profile cyberattack.

The suspect “identified himself as someone working at the residence of the Israeli minister of defense, and underlined his ability to aid the group in different ways,” Israel claims, using a phony name.

According to the charge sheet, Gorochovsky promised a Black Shadow representative that he would provide information via malware that he proposed implanting on a USB drive for a “monetary sum.”

According to the accusation, Gorochovsky submitted images of numerous items in the minister’s home to verify his veracity.

Gantz’s work desk, a package with an IP address on it, souvenirs from Gantz’s previous post as Israel’s military forces chief of staff, family photos, and a property tax payment receipt were among the items found.

The espionage plot was immediately halted, according to the Shin Bet, with Gorochovsky captured just days after contacting Black Shadow.

The indictment “increased in volume and in a manner that does not at all reflect the evidence,” Gorochovsky’s lawyer, Gal Wolf, told Israeli public radio.

"My client flatly denies that he had any intention of jeopardizing national security. And, at the end of the day, he did not endanger state security with his conduct, and he lacked the ability to do so "