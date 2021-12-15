The city of New York will be home to the country’s first female police chief.

According to US media reports, New York will nominate Keechant Sewell as its first-ever female police chief to lead the country’s largest department, at a time when the city’s trust in law enforcement has been shattered.

Sewell will be only the third Black person to hold the position, and he will have to rebuild community trust in a police force that has been accused of harboring aggressive, racist, and corrupt officers.

Former police officer and Democratic mayor-elect Eric Adams, who would be the city’s second Black mayor, announced the critical appointment just two weeks before assuming office on January 1, 2022, with security being one of his main campaign topics.

“Keechant Sewell is an experienced crime fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to provide both the safety and justice that New Yorkers deserve,” Adams said in an interview with The New York Post.

Sewell, 49, will be in charge of approximately 36,000 police officers in the United States’ largest city, and will face the difficult task of maintaining security in New York at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has been accompanied by an increase in crime.

“We warmly welcome Chief Sewell to America’s second-toughest policing position. Of course, being an NYPD cop on the street is the most difficult “According to Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association, the city’s major police union.

Sewell is presently the chief investigator in Nassau County, New York, which is located east of the city.

“Violent crime is our number one priority,” she told the Post. “The number one priority is violent crime.”