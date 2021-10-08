The CIA is shifting its focus to China, which its director describes as the “most important geopolitical threat we face.”

The formation of a new China Mission Center by the Central Intelligence Agency was revealed on Thursday, marking yet another proof of the United States’ whole-of-government approach to the country it has recognized as its biggest opponent in the coming decades.

Political connections between the United States and China are at an all-time low since relations were restored in 1979. While senior officials in Washington view Beijing’s goal to supplant what they see as the American-led rules-based international system, there are precious few sectors in which the world’s two greatest economies can work.

The Chinese government’s rising global influence and domestic capabilities aim to fight US dominance in a variety of ways, including militarily, technologically, in cyberspace, and now in espionage. Fundamental political differences exist over COVID-19’s beginnings, alleged human rights violations against Uyghurs in Xinjiang, and coercion towards China’s Asian neighbors.

CIA Director William Burns said the China center will help strengthen the agency as it sought to meet “the most serious geopolitical danger we face in the twenty-first century,” in a memo to employees.

According to a statement on the CIA website, the center was established after a strategic review and structural restructure. The threat comes from China’s “increasingly antagonistic government,” not its people, according to the CIA.

Before becoming Donald Trump’s secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, the former director of the CIA, emphasized similar disparities between China’s ruling Communist Party and the country’s “long-suffering” people.

“CIA will be at the forefront of this effort as we face our hardest geopolitical test in a new era of great power rivalry,” Burns told CIA workers.

According to the CIA, the China Mission Center will address China’s “global challenge,” which “cuts across all of the Agency’s mission areas.” The Washington Post reported on Thursday that the former administration’s priority areas of North Korea and Iran would be integrated into existing working groups.

According to the Washington Post, a senior CIA officer likened the new endeavor to America’s Cold War intelligence issues when dealing with the Soviet Union, only this time with a “more powerful and sophisticated competitor” due to China’s economic heft and mutual economic dependence.

“The CIA will deploy, just as it did against the Soviets. This is a condensed version of the information.