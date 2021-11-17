The church event linked to the deadly COVID outbreak, according to the pastor, was “what God wanted us to do.”

When discussing a recent event at his church, which has now been linked to three recent COVID-19 deaths, Pastor Robert Smith of the Gospel Light Baptist Church in Amherst, a community in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, said, “I followed what God intended us to do.”

The church held a multi-day conference of faith groups from across Nova Scotia towards the end of October. There were almost 100 persons in attendance. Officials said the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that they were not asked to wear face masks or show proof of vaccination prior to the event, which was against public health orders (CBC).

A guest at the dinner is accused of starting an outbreak at Rupert House in Amherst, a nearby group home for people with intellectual impairments.

Victoria Harrison, a 64-year-old vaccinated woman who resided in the residence, died as a result of the outbreak. Harrison died one week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on November 10th. She was already sick with pneumonia at the time of her diagnosis.

The COVID-19-related fatalities of a man and a lady, both over the age of 80, in East Cumberland Lodge, a nursing home in Pugwash, have also been linked to the event.

Smith reportedly described the deaths as “unfortunate” in a recent sermon. He did, however, add, “I did what God instructed us to do. We had a fantastic meeting week… A young woman was rescued.” Brandon Lake, pastor of nearby Bridgetown’s Amazing Grace Baptist Church, backed the Gospel Light Church. According to the CBC, Lake claimed that the provincial government’s website did not make it apparent that evidence of vaccination was required for such an event.

Vaccination proof is not necessary for faith gatherings, according to the government’s website, but it is required for “indoor and outdoor festivals, special events, and arts and culture events.”

No charges have been filed against the church as of Monday, according to local police and health officials.

“I believe charges should be made against this organization for intentionally endangering our town’s most visible, vulnerable population,” Jeff Tees, a local citizen and care provider, told the CBC. “There must be a sense of responsibility.” Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, believes the church’s event is to blame for other recent COVID-19 infections around the province.

Strang stated that he intends to write a letter. This is a condensed version of the information.