The ‘Christmas Village’ in Slovenia is lit up with Nativity scenes.

Every December, dozens of nativity scenes light up the village of Banovci in northeastern Slovenia, attracting hundreds of tourists.

More than 30 families in the “Christmas town” near the Hungary border built creches out of wood, beeswax, pastry, and rope, which they displayed on their front porches and yards this year.

“The point we want to convey is that our doors are open here, and we want guests to come in, view the scenes, and meet us,” said Bojan Leser, who leads tours of the show that draws thousands of visitors each year to the community of approximately 200 residents.

While visiting with friends, a pensioner in her early sixties from a town in northeastern Slovenia told AFP, “It’s great to see how the whole village pulls together to construct the Christmas village… I love these decorations.”

Janez Skuhala, who served as an altar boy at a nearby Salesian church as a child, came up with the concept 22 years ago when he realized he needed more space for the nativity scenes he had been building for his family every year.

Skuhala told AFP that a year after he set up his creche on the front porch, two more families followed suit.

With time, the majority of the community joined in, peaking in 2019.

The villages are no longer allowed to give food and drink to visitors due to Covid limitations, and participation has decreased.

Skuhala and his neighbors, on the other hand, are firm believers in the tradition.

“Everything has come to a halt,” Skuhala remarked, “but we continue with the performance, and we will continue, at least as long as I am here.”