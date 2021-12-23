The Christmas Card Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their Children has been revealed.

With the release of their 2021 Christmas card, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave fans a glimpse into their family of four, which included the pair and their two children, 2-year-old Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, who was born on June 4.

Fans have never seen a snapshot of the couple’s daughter before. The photo on their card depicted how their family was surrounded by fans and that they had celebrated by making donations in the name of card recipients.

“In the year 2021, we brought Lilibet, our daughter, into the world. Archie and Lili gave us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and together they formed a family. We have made gifts on our behalf to many organizations that respect and safeguard families — from those being transferred from Afghanistan to American families in need of paid parental leave — as we look forward to 2022,” the card adds.

Alexi Lubomirski, a fashion photographer, snapped the photo, which he also shared on Instagram.

“This is one of those once-in-a-lifetime enterprises that one is lucky enough to be a part of.” It’s been a thrill to be able to continue the tale of this family, whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple, and now witnessing their love manifest into two beautiful children,” his description stated.

The photo was also shared with Team Rubicon, a volunteer disaster relief group that serves vulnerable and at-risk communities, and is currently focusing on the resettlement of Afghan refugees in the United States. Team Rubicon has received sponsorship from the Archewell Foundation, a non-profit founded by Harry and Meghan.

The shot was uploaded to Team Rubicon’s website.

“We are grateful to the Archewell Foundation, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for their support of our work to integrate Afghan families into communities across the country.” “We are thrilled to be included among the charities featured in their family’s holiday card this year,” the charity said in a statement.

Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, Paid Leave For All, PL + US, and Marshall Plan For Moms were among the other organizations included on the card.

"Wishing you a pleasant Christmas season and a prosperous New Year from our family to yours!" the card concludes. "As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie, & Lili," it said.