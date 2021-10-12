The Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janeiro is celebrating its 90th birthday.

On Tuesday, the renowned Christ the Redeemer statue that soars over Rio de Janeiro honored its 90th birthday with a Mass, a new hymn, and a Brazilian brandy label.

The religious event was supposed to take place at the foot of the massive statue, but it was moved to the Metropolitan Cathedral in central Rio due to inclement weather.

During the Mass, city archbishop Orani Tempesta said, “We Cariocas are used to gazing to Christ who is frequently veiled in the clouds, but we know he is there.”

“We are still in the midst of the pandemic, but owing to vaccination, we have a brighter outlook. Last year’s dark clouds are receding “Added he.

With almost 600,000 individuals died, Brazil has the world’s second highest death toll from Covid-19.

Before the outbreak, over two million people visited the 38-meter (125-foot) statue at the top of Corcovado hill, which is considered one of the modern world’s Seven Wonders.

Due to the pandemic, it was closed for several months last year, and visitors must now provide a vaccination certificate to gain admission.

Moacyr Luz, a Brazilian composer, contributed a song called “Alma carioca, Cristo redentor” (Rio Soul, Christ the Redeemer) to the statue’s anniversary last month.

Another gift was the introduction of the Redeemer cachaca line, a version of the popular Brazilian drink with a Christ-like figure on the bottle. Omar Raposo, the charismatic priest in charge of the Sanctuary of Christ the Redeemer, came up with the idea.

Raposo told AFP, “It’s a means of adding value to national products.”

In 1921, the Catholic Church organized a competition to design a holy monument to commemorate Brazil’s centennial independence from Portugal.

The statue was planned and erected by Brazilian engineer Heitor da Silva Costa and French sculptor Paul Landowski, and it was dedicated on October 12, 1931.

It was designated as a historic monument in 1973, and it was named one of the New Seven Wonders of the World in 2007.