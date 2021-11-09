The Chilean Lower House has approved President Pinera’s impeachment trial.

Chile’s lower house of congress approved President Sebastian Pinera’s impeachment trial on Tuesday, based on allegations of corruption revealed in the Panama Papers disclosures.

The 78 votes needed to seek impeachment and send the case to the Senate for Pinera’s role in a contentious mining business transaction were obtained by lawmakers in the Chamber of Deputies.

Members of the opposition, particularly socialist deputy Jaime Naranjo, called for Pinera’s impeachment in early October, as he neared the end of his second non-consecutive term, which began in March 2018.

On Monday, Naranjo read from the 1,300-page allegation against the president for 15 hours on the floor, alleging that Pinera’s “impunity” in the South American nation shaken by social turmoil that erupted in 2019.

The marathon speech was reportedly planned to allow another left-wing legislator, Giorgio Jackson, to finish a term of quarantine and join the process before it concluded, allowing him to vote.

“What we saw was a show,” Juan Jose Ossa, the presidency’s minister general-secretary, akin to the chief of staff, stated.

As fresh facts about a deal was revealed in the Pandora Papers document leak, which exposed offshore transactions involving political elites, the case deepened.

When Pinera, a wealthy businessman, was a first-term president in Chile in 2010, Naranjo raised concerns about possible wrongdoing surrounding the sale of the massive Dominga mine.

Pinera was linked to the sale of Dominga for $152 million to businessman Carlos Delano, a personal friend of the president, through a company owned by his children.

According to the documents, a major portion of the operation took place in the British Virgin Islands, a tax haven.

“As president, he directly benefited (himself) and his family with knowledge he had in the exercise of his position,” Naranjo said, adding that Pinera’s involvement pushed up the sale price.

“I ask you, honorable deputies, to reject this incorrect constitutional accusation,” Pinera’s counsel Jorge Galvez said before the chamber, bringing the embattled president’s argument to an end.

The case now advances to the Senate, where it appears that the campaign to remove Pinera from office lacks the required votes.

While the procedure is ongoing, the president is prohibited from leaving the country.

Pinera could face a five-year prison sentence if found guilty.

Pinera, one of Chile's wealthiest men, has refuted the allegations and stated that he is innocent.