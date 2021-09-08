The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a travel warning for these two popular destinations.

As coronavirus infections rise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning travelers about two additional popular destinations: Jamaica in the Caribbean and Sri Lanka in South Asia. Both have been designated as “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High” risk travel sites.

The two tropical islands, along with Brazil, the Bahamas, Costa Rica, France, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Malaysia, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Kingdom, are among the most dangerous travel destinations.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised its travel alert to include both Jamaica and Sri Lanka, advising that anyone traveling to the islands should be fully vaccinated against COVID before going.

According to CNN, the immunization rate in Jamaica is poor, with only 19 doses of the vaccine delivered per 100 persons as of Tuesday. Since late August, the country has imposed a variety of curfews in an attempt to stem the spread of the illness.

According to CNN, Sri Lanka has given 102 vaccination shots per 100 individuals as of Tuesday, yet the virus has spread throughout the region.

Brunei was also added to the level 4 risk travel category by the agency on Tuesday.

All overseas travelers should be completely vaccinated, according to the CDC, because “fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread COVID-19.” International travel, on the other hand, carries additional hazards, and even fully vaccinated travelers may be at higher risk of contracting and spreading specific COVID-19 variants.”

If there is a significant increase in COVID cases recorded, or if a location’s case count reaches or surpasses the criteria for a higher level for 14 days in a row, the CDC raises the alert. If the population is less than 100,000, the location must have more than 500 new cases per 100,000 persons in the last 28 days, or more than 500 cases total.