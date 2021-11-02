The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning that these four destinations pose a ‘very high’ risk of COVID infection to travelers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upgraded the risk level for travelers contracting or spreading COVID to “extremely high” this week for four countries.

The CDC has upgraded Russia, Belgium, Burkina Faso, and Slovakia to the Level 4 “extremely high” risk category, indicating that travel is risky, especially if a person is not completely vaccinated against the virus.

“Travelers may be at risk for receiving and disseminating COVID-19 variations,” the CDC advises, adding that “travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.”

According to Johns Hopkins University, Russia, which was previously classified as a Level 3 “high” risk country, has over 8.4 million coronavirus illnesses, with 39,321 new cases detected in the last day. According to data from the university, a total of 1,124 additional COVID deaths were reported in the previous day.

The CDC examines the number of infections over the previous 28 days and categorizes regions with more than 500 cases per 100,000 population as Level 4 “high risk.”

According to the university, Belgium has over 1.3 million COVID cases, while Burkina Faso and Slovakia have over 14,700 and 485,000 coronavirus infections, respectively.

Austria, Barbados, Botswana, Croatia, Greece, Ireland, Maldives, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Kingdom are among the countries on the CDC’s Level 4 warning list.

As of Monday, there were around 80 countries on the Level 4 list.

Fiji and Jamaica were also downgraded from Level 4 to Level 3 “high” risk on the CDC’s warning list as of Monday, moving from Level 4 to Level 3 “high” danger.

The CDC defines Level 3 as 100 to 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days.

The CDC has upgraded Poland from a Level 2 “moderate” risk to a Level 3 “high” risk, while Laos, which was previously listed as an unknown destination owing to a lack of information, has been upgraded to a Level 3 “high” risk.

There were no changes to the Level 2 risk category, which is defined as 50 to 99 COVID cases per 100,000 people in the previous 28 days.