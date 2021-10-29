The cause of death for Indian actor Puneeth Rajkumar has been determined.

According to a hospital in Bangalore, Indian actor Puneeth Rajkumar died of heart arrest on Friday.

“Mr. Puneet Rajkumar, 46, was admitted to Vikram Hospital on October 29, 21 with a diagnosis of heart attack based on an ECG performed by a family doctor. The patient was unresponsive and in cardiac asystole when he arrived at the emergency room “In a statement, the Vikram Hospital said.

“The patient remained non-responsive and asystolic despite extended advanced and aggressive measures. All efforts were made by a panel of medical specialists to save him. At 2.30 p.m. (local time), he was pronounced dead “Added the hospital.

Rajkumar was a well-known actor who appeared in 29 films as the leading man. He was also a well-known television host, musician, and producer known for his work in Kannada cinema, which produces films and television in the Kannada language spoken in Karnataka’s southern state, according to CNN.

The Indian actor was also a passionate activist. Rajkumar pushed for the right to education for children aged six to fourteen as a brand ambassador for the campaign “Education is Power,” according to The New Indian Express.

Many of his supporters, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have expressed their condolences on Twitter.

“Puneeth Rajkumar, a prolific and talented actor, has been taken from us by a sad twist of fate. This was not the time to leave. His works and beautiful personality will be remembered warmly by future generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Shanti Om, “Modi stated the following.

Thousands of people flocked to Kanteerava Stadium to pay their respects to Rajkumar.