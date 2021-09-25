The Catholic Church Apologizes to Indigenous Peoples of Canada for Abuse in Schools.

On Friday, the Catholic Church apologized to Canada’s indigenous peoples “unequivocally” for a century of abuses at church-run residential schools established by the government to absorb youngsters into society.

Indigenous leaders, on the other hand, are still waiting for the pope to issue a mea culpa.

The Catholic Bishops of Canada issued a statement saying, “We, the Catholic Bishops of Canada, express our great sadness and apologize unequivocally.” They also claimed they were “totally committed” to reconciliation.

The move comes after the discovery of 1,200 unmarked graves at three sites where indigenous children were forced to attend schools, which shocked Canada.

Approximately 150,000 Indian, Metis, and Inuit children were enrolled in 139 residential schools across Canada from the late 1800s to the 1990s, spending months or years away from their families.

It also comes less than a week before the inaugural National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, which falls on September 30.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said in June that Canadians were “horrified and embarrassed of how our society behaved,” called for a solemn commemoration for the thousands of indigenous children who died or went missing from schools.

The bishops added in the statement that they “acknowledge the pain” of indigenous students and the “severe abuses” they have suffered at the hands of headmasters and teachers, including “physical, psychological, emotional, spiritual, cultural, and sexual” degradation.

“Many Catholic religious communities and dioceses participated in this system, which resulted in the suppression of Indigenous languages, culture, and spirituality, as well as a failure to respect Indigenous Peoples’ rich history, traditions, and wisdom,” they stated.

“We also mourn the past and current trauma, as well as the legacy of suffering and hardships that Indigenous Peoples continue to confront today.”

The failing government policy, according to a truth and reconciliation committee, amounted to “cultural genocide.”

Residential school experiences are now blamed in Canada’s indigenous communities for high rates of poverty, alcoholism, and domestic violence, as well as high suicide rates.

Following findings in the provinces of British Columbia and Saskatchewan, ground penetrating radar searches for more probable grave sites are continuing.

Meanwhile, tribes are piecing together old papers in the hopes of identifying the people buried in unmarked graves and learning more about the fate of those who never returned home.

“Providing paperwork or records (when asked by tribes) that will assist in the memorialization of those buried in unmarked graves,” the bishops said.

Indigenous leaders and organizations have also demanded a papal apology for the Church’s actions. Washington Newsday Brief News.