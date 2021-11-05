The case of Prince Andrew’s alleged sex assault will be heard in January by a US judge.

A New York judge set a hearing date of January 4 for lawyers representing Britain’s Prince Andrew to argue for the dismissal of a sexual assault complaint filed by a US woman.

“On January 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT), the Court will hear argument on defendant’s request to dismiss the lawsuit,” wrote Judge Lewis Kaplan.

Since August, when Virginia Giuffre, 38, filed a case in Manhattan federal court accusing Queen Elizabeth’s second son of sexual abuse while she was a juvenile over 20 years ago, the Duke of York, 61, has been under increasing pressure.

Giuffre claims that Jeffrey Epstein, the late infamous banker, rented her out for sex with his affluent and prominent acquaintances, including Andrew.

The prince allegedly abused her in Epstein’s house in New York and on his own island in the US Virgin Islands, according to her.

Andrew allegedly sexually molested Giuffre at the London house of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, according to Giuffre.

Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges, according to the coroner.

Andrew rejects the allegations and has asked for the complaint to be dismissed, claiming that it is “without merit” and that Giuffre is trying to make money off the matter.

If the prince’s motion is denied, a civil trial would be convened “between September and December next year,” according to Judge Kaplan.