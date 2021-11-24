The Bull Statue at the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange has been removed.

After facing protests and a punishment for building a bull statue similar to the one on Wall Street without permission, the Sao Paulo stock market has taken it down.

Last Monday, the one-ton “golden bull,” as it’s been dubbed, was put in the heart of Brazil’s economic metropolis.

However, it was quickly defaced with graffiti, including inscriptions such as “Tax the Rich,” as well as protests against inequality, including one in which anti-poverty campaigners threw a BBQ for the homeless beside it.

Following that, the city’s Urban Landscape Protection Commission ruled on Tuesday that the stock exchange had failed to get the required permit.

The bull “was largely commercial or promotional in character,” according to the commission, and should not be placed on a public sidewalk.

A crane lifted the three-meter (almost 10-foot) tall bull, which was wrapped in plastic, on Tuesday night.

The statue, which was unveiled on November 16, drew obvious similarities to “Charging Bull,” the renowned bronze sculpture by Italian artist Arturo Di Modica, which was unveiled in New York’s financial district in the aftermath of the 1987 stock market crisis.

The Brazilian piece, which was constructed by artist and architect Rafael Brancatelli, was not inspired by the New York statue, according to the Sao Paulo stock exchange.

Brazil is one of the world’s most unequal countries, an issue exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, which has disproportionately affected the poor.

The stock exchange in Sao Paulo is the largest in Latin America.