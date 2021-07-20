The Bucks are focused as fans hope to put an end to the NBA’s 50-year title drought.

Milwaukee Bucks fans are ecstatic about the possibility of ending the team’s 50-year title drought, while star Giannis Antetokounmpo strains to maintain his focus as the championship looms.

The Bucks lead the best-of-seven NBA Finals 3-2 against Phoenix heading into game six on Tuesday in Milwaukee, where 20,000 supporters will pack the arena and another 25,000 will congregate outside in the “Deer District” to watch on giant videoscreens.

“You can sense the buzz in the city. But we have to stay focused,” said Greek forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on Monday. “First and foremost, we must complete our tasks. Then they can finish their task by celebrating.”

By winning Tuesday, the Bucks would win their first championship since 1971, in their first finals since 1974.

Bucks player P.J. Tucker stated, “The whole city is humming.” “Everyone wants it,” says the narrator.

That makes it much more difficult for Antetokounmpo to stay in the moment, knowing that the Suns need to win to force a seventh game on Thursday in Phoenix.

“You put so much effort into being in that moment. It’s difficult to avoid getting ahead of yourself,” Antetokounmpo added. “However, now is the moment to be the most disciplined. Don’t get too worked up. Don’t get too excited about the game. None of that is true.

“It’s difficult. When you sleep, you may have dreams about the game. However, this is the moment for us to be disciplined. We don’t need to be concerned about making preparations to celebrate. Until it’s over, none of that.”

Antetokounmpo is trying to be in the moment and not think about how it would feel to win the championship in Milwaukee.

“It would be good to rejoice with the supporters inside and outside the stadium, as well as with our families, because this is a historic event taking place in the city right now,” he remarked.

“I can’t seem to concentrate on the joy. You’re getting a little ahead of yourself. We have to concentrate on the present moment, on each possession, on competing as hard as possible, and on putting ourselves in a position to win.”

Jrue Holiday, a Milwaukee Bucks player, wants his team to play as if they are facing elimination rather than celebrating.

Bucks player Jrue Holiday said, “It’s about playing desperate, like our backs are against the wall.” “The job isn’t finished yet.

“There is no better place than home to do it, but we also have a squad over there that never gives up and works well together.”

The Bucks have a chance to become only the fifth club in NBA Finals history to win after losing in the first round.