The British Prime Minister is up for a vote in the heartland of his party.

Under-fire Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, faced another key test of his leadership on Thursday, with a by-election in a constituency that has long favored his party, where a loss would exacerbate calls for a new leader.

Johnson, 57, is already hurting after over 100 of his own MPs voted against the government’s plan to introduce vaccination passes for huge events on Tuesday.

It comes after a tumultuous few weeks for the leader, who has been dogged by allegations of corruption and suspicions that he and his staff violated coronavirus regulations last Christmas.

A by-election in the rural English constituency of North Shropshire, which Johnson’s Conservative Party has never lost, would be a formality in normal times.

With just over 80,000 ballots, the constituency reelected its last Tory representative with a massive 23,000 advantage.

However, with polls set to open at 0700 GMT, Johnson is battling to persuade many to stay with him following weeks of negative media, sparking predictions of a historic defeat.

The poll, which concludes at 2200 GMT, is increasingly being viewed as a referendum on Johnson’s premiership, two years after he won a resounding general election victory in December 2019.

In the event of defeat, MPs are likely to file letters of no confidence in their leader, which might result in an internal party vote to oust him.

His predecessor, Theresa May, was forced to resign in mid-2019 when MPs, including Johnson, voted against her Brexit plan in parliament.

The Liberal Democrats have the strongest chance of upsetting the Conservatives’ massive majority, thanks to Labour supporters who are lending them their votes in order to make Johnson’s political misery as great as possible.

“I’ll be voting for the Liberal Democrats because I’m so disgusted by Johnson’s performance,” Martin Hill, 68, of Whitchurch, who generally votes Labour, told AFP.

“It’ll be a tactical vote — I want to hit Johnson in the face,” the retired chemical engineer continued, describing the prime minister as “dishonest.”

Some in Whitchurch, on the other hand, were rooting for Johnson and willing to overlook his misdeeds as the maverick former London mayor.

“I believe Boris Johnson has been a bit stupid, like a naughty little kid,” said Sue Parkinson, 67, a Conservative voter for the past two decades.

“I don’t believe it is sufficient for us to say, ‘OK, we want a new leader now,’ because I believe Boris has done a fantastic job.”

The mood is very different than it was in May, when the Conservatives won an extraordinary by-election triumph in northeast England.