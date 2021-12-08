The British Prime Minister has come under fire for a video of his staff joking about a lockdown party.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, came under fire on Wednesday after a video surfaced of his senior aides laughing about hosting a Christmas party at Downing Street last year, despite the fact that social events were prohibited under Covid guidelines.

The government has been accused of hypocrisy numerous times over violations of lockdown regulations, and in a major incident, health secretary Matt Hancock resigned in June following disclosures that he violated coronavirus restrictions while having an affair with an aide.

During a rehearsal news conference on December 22, with no reporters present, Johnson’s then press secretary Allegra Stratton, advisor Ed Oldfied, and other staff joke about “a fake party,” according to a video obtained by broadcaster ITV News.

Stratton is seen in the released video answering questions about a Downing Street Christmas party the previous Friday, which is when the alleged rule-breaking gathering occurred.

Over humorous conversations about “cheese and wine,” she laughs, “This fictitious party was a business gathering and it was not socially separated.”

London was under Covid restrictions at the time, and indoor social gatherings of two or more persons were prohibited.

“There was no Christmas party,” Downing Street said in response to the footage. At all occasions, the Covid rules were observed.” At a time when Britain was under lockdown, opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer condemned the government for its “shameful” conduct.

“People all around the country followed the laws, even if it meant being separated from family members.” They had every right to expect the government to follow suit,” Starmer said in a tweet that included a link to the video.

“It’s awful to lie and then joke about it. We have a Prime Minister who is socially removed from reality.” Ian Blackford, the leader of the Scottish National Party, stated the prime minister could not be trusted and demanded that he quit.

“Here we have Number 10, a London-based administration, breaking its own Covid laws and then joking about it on film,” Blackford told STV News.

“It’s not acceptable, and I’m afraid I have to suggest that based on this behavior… he should go, and he should go now.”

Some members of Johnson’s Conservative Party demanded explanations as well.

North Thanet MP Roger Gale tweeted, “The No.10 party has all the hallmarks of another ‘Barnard Castle’ moment.” Gale was referring to an incident last year in which Johnson’s then-chief aide Dominic Cummings drove hundreds of kilometers during a lockdown, causing outrage over the government’s hypocrisy.

“It’s evident that No. 10 is serious. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.