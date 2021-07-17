The bride receives a citation for failing to wear a COVID face mask during her wedding photoshoot.

In India, police have filed a complaint against a bride who perched on the hood of a car for a wedding picture shoot without wearing a face mask.

According to the Indian news agency ANI, the event occurred on Tuesday in the Dive Ghat neighborhood of Pune, a city in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

On social media, a video of the bride on the car bonnet went viral. The bride is dressed in a sari, wearing jewelry, and surrounded by flower garlands as a man films her.

During a video shoot in the Dive Ghat neighborhood of Pune, a charge was filed against a bride for sitting on the bonnet of a car and others inside without wearing a mask. After a video became popular on social media, the incident was reported (13.07)

(Created from a popular video) pic.twitter.com/iVr1JQkanK

ANI (@ANI) 13 July 2021

Pune police officials filed a complaint against the woman after the video went viral, accusing her of breaking coronavirus prevention regulations.

According to ANI, the city’s police department has also initiated cases against the driver of the car, the cameraman, and others involved in the photoshoot.

The event occurred as India battles the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus strain amid fears of a third wave. The new form, which first appeared in the country in December, is already causing outbreaks in countries all over the world, including the United States.

It’s also not the first time an Indian woman has made news in the run-up to her wedding.

It was reported earlier this week that a woman in India decided to call off her wedding at the last minute by calling the police and telling them she didn’t like her fiancé.

The woman allegedly made the phone call just seconds before her wedding on Tuesday at a resort near Ramtek in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district.

Another bride-to-be reportedly declined to marriage after learning that the man she was about to marry needed spectacles to read a newspaper last month.

However, it isn’t simply brides who have declined. This is a condensed version of the information.