The Brazilian Senate has approved a pastor favored by Bolsonaro for the Supreme Court.

The Brazilian Senate accepted a Presbyterian pastor for a Supreme Court seat on Wednesday, giving far-right President Jair Bolsonaro a victory after he promised to install a “terribly evangelical” judge to the court.

The Senate backed former justice minister Andre Mendonca, 48, who will take over the 11th seat on the Supreme Court in Brasilia in mid-December, replacing a judge who retired in July.

Conservatives applauded Mendonca’s appointment since the court deals with contentious matters including minority rights, abortion, narcotics, and gun availability.

Bolsonaro tweeted Wednesday evening, “My vow to bring a ‘terribly evangelical’ (judge) to the Supreme Court was delivered today.”

Mendonca confirmed his support for the Brazilian government’s secularism at his confirmation hearing before the Senate’s Constitution and Justice Committee.

“The Bible in life; the Constitution in the Supreme Court,” he said.

“Despite the fact that I am an evangelical, there is no room for public religious rallies at Supreme Federal Court sessions.”

In answer to a senator’s query, he stated, “I would support the constitutional right of civil marriage for people of the same sex.”

Since Bolsonaro took office in January 2019, Mendonca has been a member of the administration, with strong backing from evangelicals, a rapidly rising section in Brazil. According to a Datafolha survey from January 2020, it already accounts for 31% of the population.

According to AFP, law scholar Michael Mohallem described Bolsonaro’s choice as “political” and a “win” for him leading into the 2022 elections.

“It allows him to keep evangelical electoral support, and it will also be perceived as a sign that Bolsonaro retains control of the Senate majority when he needs it,” he said.