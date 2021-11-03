The Braves put out their best effort to defeat the Astros and win the World Series.

The Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 on Tuesday to win their first World Series since 1995. Max Fried pitched six scoreless innings and Jorge Soler hit a game-winning home run.

Fried, the Braves’ starting pitcher, rebounded from a couple of poor outings in recent weeks to strike out six hitters in Game 4 of the best-of-seven series, which the Braves won four games to two.

Fried explained, “I had to dig deep.” “I knew how much they trusted in me, and all I had to do now was go out there and prove it. I’m overjoyed to be doing it with this group of guys.” Fried received plenty of help from the Braves’ batters, who hit the long ball for the majority of their runs on Tuesday.

In the third, designated hitter Soler hit a 446-foot three-run homer, two innings later, Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer to put the Braves up 5-0, and Freddie Freeman added a single shot in the seventh to finish off the scoring.

Will Smith, the Astros’ closer, got Yuli Gurriel to ground out to shortstop Swanson for the game’s last out, setting off a frenzied celebration on the field.

While Fried put on a clinic in game six, the Astros were unable to overcome their pitching problems, which included a patchwork of relievers coming on after rookie starter Luis Garcia was removed early in front of a 42,060-strong crowd at Minute Maid Park.

For the second game in a row, the Braves went out to a large lead early. In game five, they hit a grand slam in the first inning but couldn’t hold on to the lead.

There was no letdown this time, as Fried and his two relievers, Tyler Matzek and Smith, kept the formidable Houston batters at bay, and the Braves won their second championship since moving to Atlanta in 1966.

“This city has been yearning for a championship for a long time, and I’m delighted we were able to provide it,” Freeman said.

Fried averted damage in the first inning despite needing to fight his way out of an early hole. When Fried struck out Gurriel to close the inning, the Astros had runners on second and third.

Michael Brantley was one of the stranded runners, and despite missing the bag and stomping on Fried's right ankle, he made it to first base safely.