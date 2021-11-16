The Bolsonaro administration has been accused of censoring Brazil’s school exams.

President Jair Bolsonaro dismissed charges that his government censored questions on Brazil’s high school exit exam on Tuesday, saying he was happy the exam was starting to “resemble this administration.”

The far-right president has long denounced what he regards as left-wing bias in the National Secondary Education Examination, or ENEM, a standardized test given to Brazilian students at the end of high school that is used to determine whether or not they are eligible for university entrance.

Last Monday, 37 education ministry officials resigned just weeks before the test, which is set for November 21 and 28.

On the condition of anonymity, some claimed in a TV appearance on Sunday that their bosses ordered them to rewrite exam questions, subjecting them to “intolerable pressure” and “abuse.”

One employee claimed that their employer asked that more than 20 questions be deleted from the 180-question test, which consists primarily of multiple-choice questions in math, physics, history, language, and other areas.

“It was mostly questions about the country’s recent history,” the ex-official told Globo television, adding that two new versions of the test had to be written as a result.

Bolsonaro has frequently criticized the ENEM for alleged political and cultural bias, claims that education professionals refute.

He slammed a question regarding LGBT history shortly after winning the 2018 presidential election, stating, “Don’t worry, there won’t be any more inquiries like that next year.”

Last January, he slammed a question about the massive wage disparity between Neymar and Marta, the two biggest players in Brazilian men’s and women’s football.

“There are still some absurd comparisons made between a woman and a man playing football. There isn’t a comparison to be made. In Brazil, women’s football is still a pipe dream “he stated

Marta has been crowned the world’s best player six times, and is the all-time leading goal scorer in World Cup events, whether men’s or women’s.

During a trip to Dubai, Bolsonaro downplayed the latest scandal, saying that modifying the exam was a success.

“The ENEM inquiries are starting to sound like this administration,” he remarked.

The remark sparked outrage in Brazil, prompting opposition MPs to proclaim that Education Minister Milton Ribeiro will be summoned to testify before Congress over suspicions of government censorship of the exam.