The body of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, a US roadtripper, has been discovered.

Human bones discovered in a Florida nature preserve belonged to Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, according to US police.

“A comparison of dental data showed that the human remains… are those of Brian Laundrie,” the FBI said in a statement.

Petito, 22, was found dead in September after the couple went on a cross-country road trip. Laundrie, 23, had been deemed a “person of interest” in his death.

Petito had quit her job and put her belongings into a camper van for a summer cross-country vacation with Laundrie, recording their voyage in a series of social media posts.

However, after Petito unexpectedly vanished on September 11, her family filed a missing person report, and Laundrie went to Florida without her.

As officials launched a statewide search for Petito, Laundrie refused to tell what had happened to his girlfriend and then left.

Petito’s body was discovered strangled in the Wyoming wilderness on September 19, according to police.

On Wednesday, police discovered human bones and “items of interest” in Florida’s Carlton Reserve, which turned out to be Laundrie’s.

The cause of Laundrie’s death was not disclosed by the FBI.