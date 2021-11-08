The bodies of two French climbers who were lost in the Himalayas have been found in Nepal.

The bodies of three French climbers who went missing last month in a remote region of the Himalayas were discovered on Monday near where they went missing, according to Nepalese authorities.

The group was attempting to climb Mingbo Eiger, a 6,000-meter (19,700-foot) summit near Mount Everest, and was last heard from on October 26 via satellite phone from their camp.

The search for the men was impeded by bad weather, and the rescue team claimed last week that they could have been buried behind a snowdrift the size of a five-story building.

The bodies were flown to Lukla, a tiny town near the Everest route, by helicopter, according to Rishi Raj Dhakal, an inspector at the Solukhumbu district police office.

He continued, “The bodies will now be sent to Kathmandu for post-mortem.”

The trio was discovered near the north face of Mingmo Eiger, according to Ang Norbu Sherpa, a mountain guide who supervised the rescue attempts.

Sherpa was unable to independently confirm that the bodies were those of the missing climbers.

The three young mountaineers, Thomas Arfi, Louis Pachoud, and Gabriel Miloche, were part of an expedition of eight people. They’d divide out into two groups, each tackling a separate peak.

When an avalanche hit, the men appeared to have abandoned their summit attempt and turned back.

After the French Federation of Alpine and Mountain Clubs (FFCAM) admitted that the prospects of finding the men were “practically nonexistent,” search operations were halted last week.

The FFCAM also refuted assertions made in the local press that the expedition lacked valid climbing permits.

Climbers have begun to return to Nepal after the coronavirus pandemic shut down the country’s mountaineering business and crippled the tourism-dependent economy last year.

After abolishing quarantine regulations for vaccinated visitors, the Himalayan nation of 30 million people reopened to tourists in September.

Every spring, when a window of decent weather opens up between late April and the end of May, Everest and other Himalayan mountaintops draw climbers from all over the world.

The year before the epidemic, the world’s highest peak experienced a record mountaineering season, with a total of 885 individuals summiting Everest during the 2019 spring window.

However, experts claim that the months of September and November are more risky due to heavy winds and colder temperatures, and that only a few people attempt to climb the world’s tallest mountains during this time.