The bittersweet final vault of the Olympics’ oldest female gymnast, who is retiring at the age of 46

After an outstanding career spanning more than 30 years, the oldest female gymnast to compete at an Olympic games has finally declared her retirement.

On the second day of the Tokyo Olympics, Oksana Chusovitina announced that she would be retiring her leotard, which she had worn for the seventh time in a row.

After finishing 14th in the vault, the 46-year-old was unable to qualify for the final. She waved to the eerily empty stands after finishing her final Olympic sport, tears in her eyes.

Her other competitors and judges gave her a standing ovation, knowing they had just witnessed the conclusion of a record-breaking career that had lately seen her competing against girls half her age.

“It was incredibly nice,” Chusovitina said, according to the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG). I sobbed happy tears since so many people have been so supportive of me for such a long time. I didn’t look at the results, but I’m really satisfied and pleased with myself. I’m announcing my retirement from sports.”

“It’s kind of mixed feelings,” she continued. I’m alive, I’m happy, I’m healthy, and I’m capable of standing on my own!”

Chusovitina isn’t the only athlete to announce her retirement from the sport. But this time, she affirmed, it’s for genuine. “I’m 46 years old,” says the speaker. Nothing will persuade her otherwise, according to USA Today.

Chusovitina has represented the USSR, the Unified Team, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Germany, and Uzbekistan over the years. She is one of only a few athletes who has competed for multiple national teams at the Olympics.

As #ArtisticGymnastics veteran Oksana Chusovitina takes her final @Olympics bow, she receives a standing ovation and there isn’t a dry eye in the house. The 46-year-old became an Olympian for the first time today, competing on Vault for the final time at @Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/fjm3QNiK21

July 25, 2021 — FIG (@gymnastics)

Chusovitina made her first appearance for the USSR in 1990, earning gold medals at the Goodwill Games and the World Championships the following year.

In 1992, she made her Olympic debut in Barcelona, where she won a gold medal for the Unified Team. She has competed in every Olympic event since then, making her the only female gymnast to do so.

