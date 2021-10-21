The Billionth Covid Jab is administered in India.

According to the health ministry, India gave its billionth Covid-19 vaccine dosage on Thursday, half a year after a terrible rise in cases nearly drove the health system to its knees.

According to the government, over three-quarters of adults in the 1.3 billion-strong country have had at least one vaccination, and approximately 30% are fully immunized.

In April and May, India experienced a massive surge in cases, with over 400,000 infections and 4,000 fatalities per day, leaving many hospitals unable to cope and crematoriums overburdened.

Since then, the number of cases has dropped dramatically, with fewer than 15,000 infections per day, and most activities have returned to normal.

Only China has handed out more shots, with the Chinese government claiming to have given out over 2.3 billion.

The Indian government was allegedly planning to commemorate the occasion by congratulating health professionals, making special announcements at train stations and airports, and lighting up monuments in national colors.

At the ancient Red Fort in New Delhi, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was set to unveil a special song by singer Kailash Kher as well as an audio-visual film.

Mandaviya wrote on Twitter: “India, congratulations! This is the product of Prime Minister Modi’s imaginative leadership.”