The Biden administration will ask the Supreme Court to overturn Texas’ abortion ban.

In the latest round of a national war over reproductive rights, President Joe Biden’s administration said on Friday that it would move the Supreme Court to overturn a Texas prohibition on most abortions.

The US Supreme Court declined to intervene to block the very restricted Texas law last month, citing procedural issues in a 5-4 decision.

It did not rule on the merits of the abortion providers’ case.

The Biden administration has pledged to defend the Texas prohibition, citing a desire to protect Americans’ constitutional rights.

Roe v. Wade, a landmark Supreme Court decision from 1973 that established a woman’s legal right to an abortion, is at jeopardy.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals effectively maintained the Texas prohibition on most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is found last week in a complicated legal dispute.

“The Justice Department intends to petition the Supreme Court to overturn the Fifth Circuit’s stay,” said Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley on Friday.

Once a baby heartbeat is detected — generally around six weeks — the “Texas Heartbeat Act” empowers members of the public to sue doctors who perform abortions, or anybody who helps arrange them.

They could be paid $10,000 if they start cases that lead to prosecution, raising accusations that the rule encourages vigilantism.

Victims of rape or incest are not exempt from the law.

Every state would be free to ban or allow abortions if the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.