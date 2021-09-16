The Best Ways to Commemorate Mexico’s Independence Day

Mexican Independence Day is today, September 16, and the country is commemorating the 200th anniversary of the end of Spanish dominion in 1821.

On September 16, 1810, shortly before dawn, a priest named Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla roused Mexicans in a call for revolution, issuing the war cry “Grito de Dolores.”

“My children, a new dispensation comes to us today,” Hidalgo stated, according to the United States Library of Congress.

Will you be able to liberate yourselves? Will you reclaim the territories that the evil Spaniards stole from your predecessors 300 years ago? We must act immediately.”

Independence Day (Da de Independencia) in Mexico is usually marked by fireworks, fiestas, and parades.

The History of Mexican Independence in a Nutshell

The territory was conquered by Spain in the late 15th century. Calls for the overthrow of European colonial control began to gain traction in the 19th century, especially after Napoleon seized Spain in 1808.

In October 1810, Hidalgo, a Catholic priest from Dolores, organized a group and planned an insurrection. However, word of the scheme reached the authorities, who demanded the priest’s arrest, prompting the group to act immediately.

The priest rang the bell of his church early on September 16 to summon fellow Mexicans to the building and make the call to arms that became known as the “Grito de Dolores.”

The speech sparked the Mexican Revolution, which resulted in the end of Spanish authority in 1821.

“The war had its roots in Napoleon’s French invasion of Spain in 1808; it extended from Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla’s Grito de Dolores on September 16, 1810, to the entrance of the Army of the Three Guarantees led by Agustn de Iturbide to Mexico City on September 27, 1821,” according to the British Mexican Society.

“Religion, independence, and unity were the three promises that the army was supposed to safeguard. Mexico was to be a Catholic nation, apart from Spain and united against its adversaries.”

In Spanish, how do you say “Happy Mexican Independence Day”?

Hidalgo exclaimed, “Viva Mexico!” and “Viva la independencia!” in his speech on September 16. Simply repeat his words: “Viva Mexico!” and “Viva la independencia!” to wish people a “Happy Mexican Independence Day!”

