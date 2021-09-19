The Berlin Housing Seizure Referendum is sparked by rising rents.

Regina Lehmann, who lives in a suburb of Berlin, is depressed after receiving a letter from her landlord, a large real estate company, informing her that her rent would be increased.

Lehmann told AFP that the rise in her monthly rent of 623.44 euros, which takes effect November 1, will be “impossible” to fund with her only source of income, a disability pension.

Almost 700 of her neighbors in Berlin’s popular Spandau neighborhood will face the same fate, with their rents rising by up to 8%.

Increases like these are at the heart of a popular movement to “expropriate” real estate corporations like Adler, which owns Lehmann’s flat, culminating in a local referendum on September 26, the same day as national and municipal elections.

As the city’s appeal to outsiders has grown in recent years, residents in the capital have been increasingly disgruntled with growing housing costs.

Housing costs have also become a heated topic on the campaign trail in the race to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor outside of Berlin.

Lehmann, back in her living room, surrounded by family photos, says she just “won’t pay” the raise.

“I think if we pay, they’ll just raise the rent again after a while,” she says.

Rent campaigners in Berlin won the vote after gathering 346,000 signatures in favor of their proposal, far more than the required number.

They want to “expropriate” homes from real estate firms with more than 3,000 properties.

The poll’s outcome will not be binding, but supporters hope that it will push the municipal government to act in response to rising rents, which have increased by 85 percent between 2007 and 2019.

Residents in the capital, where 80 percent of people are renters and 19.3 percent of people live below the poverty line, compared to 15.9% in the country as a whole, have been hit hard by the increase.

Major real estate companies, such as Adler, which owns 20,000 properties in Berlin, are blamed by campaigners.

Activists in Lehmann’s Spandau district believe that Adler’s plan to raise rents is unconstitutional because it exceeds a legal reference index based on the average rent in each neighborhood.

In response, the property group claims that the “improved environment” around the rooms allows it to charge more.

Expropriation supporters have increased the speed of their campaign in recent weeks in an attempt to sway hesitant voters, displaying posters and organizing rallies across the city.

