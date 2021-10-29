The Belarus Border Wall has been approved by Polish legislators.

In response to an extraordinary influx of migrants, largely from the Middle East, Polish lawmakers approved the construction of a contentious wall on the EU member’s eastern border with Belarus on Friday.

The wall is expected to cost 353 million euros ($407 million) and will span for more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) along the eastern border of the European Union.

President Andrzej Duda of Poland has promised to sign the emergency legislation in the next days.

Since August, tens of thousands of migrants and refugees, largely from the Middle East and Africa, have attempted to reach the Polish border from Belarus.

The EU accuses Minsk of organizing the migrant influx in retribution for sanctions imposed on President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime for his anti-opposition campaign.

Poland has reacted to the extraordinary migration by sending tens of thousands of soldiers to the border, declaring a state of emergency, and erecting a razor-wire fence in a hurry.

Warsaw has come under fire for its tough stance on the issue, with guards routinely pushing migrants and refugees back across the border. Non-governmental organizations have warned that the situation is becoming increasingly perilous.

Poland was one of 12 EU member states that urged the EU to fund border “barriers” to keep migrants out, but EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen said no last week.

Von der Leyen, the EU’s executive secretary, said she assured leaders at a summit in Brussels that the EU has a long-standing position “that no finance for barbed wire and walls will be provided.”

Nationalist Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, insisting that Poland is “under threat” from Belarus, said Thursday that the wall was necessary to “defend” Poland and that Warsaw had “not sought anyone for help.”

A Polish state of emergency prohibiting media and humanitarian workers from approaching the border has sparked outrage, prompting the EU to demand “transparency.”

Following the deaths of many asylum seekers on the EU-Belarus border, the United Nations has called for immediate action to preserve lives and prevent suffering.