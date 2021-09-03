The ‘Beatle’ of the Islamic State Pleads Guilty.

Alexanda Kotey, a member of the famed Islamic State abduction cell known as the “Beatles,” pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to murder four American hostages in a US court on Thursday.

A notice for a “change of plea” hearing for Kotey, a former British national and one of two kidnap cell members sent to the United States for trial, was filed this week at the federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, just outside of Washington.

In October, Kotey, 37, and El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, were flown from Iraq to face charges in the deaths of American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, as well as humanitarian workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.

After being apprehended by Syrian Kurdish troops in January 2018, the two suspects were handed over to US forces in Iraq.

Because Britain did not wish to put them on trial in their own country, they were stripped of their British citizenship.

Their transfer to the United States, however, was only made possible after US authorities convinced London that no death sentence would be sought in the case.

On October 9, both pled not guilty via video link from prison before Judge TS Ellis.

On Thursday, though, Kotey arrived in person and responded affirmatively to Ellis’s question, “Are you pleading guilty freely, willingly, and voluntarily because you’re in fact guilty of these charges?”

He waived his right to a trial by pleading guilt, and he now faces many life sentences without the possibility of early release.

The four American victims’ relatives were present in the courtroom. Prosecutor Dennis Fitzpatrick stated that the shift in defense strategy had been agreed upon.

Because of their British accents, Kotey and Elsheikh’s four-member IS cell was dubbed the “Beatles” by their captors.

Between 2012 and 2015, they are accused of abducting American, European, and Japanese hostages in Syria.

They allegedly tortured and murdered their victims, including by beheading, and the IS used footage of the murders to spread propaganda.

Mohamed Emwazi, dubbed “Jihadi John,” was killed in a US airstrike in Syria in November 2015, while Aine Davis, the fourth “Beatle,” is imprisoned in Turkey after being convicted of terrorism charges.

According to US investigators, Kotey and Elsheikh oversaw prisoner detention facilities and allegedly coordinated ransom discussions via email.

They also participated in a “long pattern of physical and psychological violence on hostages,” according to the authorities.

