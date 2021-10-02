The Battle for Abortion Rights is set to take place on the streets of America on Saturday.

Hundreds of demonstrations are planned across America on Saturday as part of a new “Women’s March” aimed at resisting an unprecedented conservative drive to restrict abortion rights.

The battle has intensified since Texas passed a law on September 1 outlawing practically all abortions, igniting a legal guerilla war and a congressional retaliation, but with few public rallies until now.

Nearly 200 organizations have finally called on abortion rights supporters to make their views heard from coast to coast two days before the US Supreme Court reconvenes, which will have the final say on the divisive topic.

The main event will take place in the nation’s capital, Washington, where thousands are expected to march to the Supreme Court, which in its landmark Roe v. Wade decision over 50 years ago protected women’s right to abortion.

Now, the court, which was filled with conservative judges by former President Donald Trump, appears to be set to go in the opposite direction.

It has previously declined to block the Texas law and agreed to consider a restricted Mississippi statute that could allow it to overrule its decision.

Rallies are planned in the capitals of these two conservative states, Austin and Jackson, as well as in over 600 locations around the country. Nearly a quarter million people are anticipated to attend across the United States, according to the organizers.

In a statement, the organizers of the Rally for Abortion Justice said, “Together, we are joining hands to push for a society where abortion isn’t just legal – it’s accessible, affordable, and destigmatized.”

The group urged Congress to entrench the right to abortion in federal law, in order to preserve it from a Supreme Court overturn.

A bill to that effect was passed last week by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, but it has little chance of passing the Senate, where Republicans have enough votes to block it.

On the day after Trump’s inauguration in 2017, the first “Women’s March” was staged, bringing together millions of opponents of the Republican billionaire who had been accused of misogyny.

Other demonstrations since then have failed to draw such large crowds, in part owing to internal splits over anti-Semitism accusations hurled at one of the organizers.

However, it appears that the page has been turned.

